TG economy heading southwards since Cong. came to power: KTR

HYDERABAD

The economy of Telangana, which was growing at jet speed during the BRS rule from 2014-15 to 2022-23, is heading southwards ever since Congress took over the reins, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged, and blamed the policies of the government for the slowdown.

On Tuesday, Mr. Rama Rao hit out at the Congress and also the BJP for attempting to portray the State’s economy during BRS rule in the dark. “Truth prevails and the Congress and BJP’s lies are busted,” he said on Tuesday citing a report published in the Economic and Political Weekly.

Telangana’s economy was shining as a beacon of fiscal management during the BRS regime as the State had topped the charts in financial management indices – resources and debt management – among the States from 2014-15 to 2022-23. With a stellar ranking of two in debt and resources management indices, it is clear that Telangana under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao had demonstrated exceptional economic prudence and discipline, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He stated that the report would also put to rest the propaganda of the Congress and BJP claiming the State had gone bankrupt under BRS rule. “It’s the Congress leadership that is intellectually bankrupt. The achievement of Telangana is a testament to the effective governance of the BRS in its 10-year rule showcasing the ability to manage the State’s finances efficiently,” he pointed out.

The government decision to send official teams to other States to study the practices there following a drop in revenues indicates the Congress leadership’s lack of knowledge and understanding to run the State, he observed. He wondered how the income of firms managed by Congress leaders’ families was on the rise at a time when the State’s revenues were on the constant decline.