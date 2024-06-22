GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TG bucked trend of slowdown in FDI in FY24, records 130% growth: KTR

Published - June 22, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

When the country had witnessed slowdown in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during FY24 (2023-24), Telangana has bucked the trend and posted a 130% growth in getting foreign investments into the State during the last fiscal, BRS working president and former minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Quoting a report published in the columns of The Hindu Business Line, he stated that along with Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu too, had bucked the trend and attracted higher foreign investment in FY24 compared to the previous fiscal. He said that Gujarat had secured 55% higher FDI, while it was 12% in Tamil Nadu.

Investments from overseas had come down drastically in several other States in the country pulling down the country’s performance in attracting FDI. He explained that a 130% increase in the FDI into Telangana had become possible with Amazon coming forward to expand its web services with ₹36,300 crore and Microsoft pumping another ₹16,000 crore for its operations here. The companies had agreed to pump investment during the previous year itself.

