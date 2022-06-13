TET smooth sailing for most aspirants

Exam said to be easy; results to be out on June 27

A couple, along with their grandchild, wait in an autorickshaw as their daughter appears for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test at an exam centre in Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Exam said to be easy; results to be out on June 27

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 was conducted peacefully with a majority of registered candidates taking the test at 2,683 centres across the State on Sunday.

The exam was said to be easy, and both paper-I and paper-II were on expected lines. The results are likely to be released on June 27.

Officials said that among the 3,51,468 candidates registered for paper-I, 3,18,506 appeared while 2,51,070 candidates among the 2,77,900 registered candidates appeared for paper-II.

While paper-I is for candidates who prefer to be teachers for classes I to 5, paper-II is for aspirants wanting to teach higher classes (6 to 8). Candidates intending to be teachers for students from classes 1-8 have to appear for both papers.

TET was the link exam for education graduates who aspired to become government teachers through a special recruitment test. Only those who qualified TET will write the recruitment exam.

The conduct of the test was uncertain initially as the date clashed with an exam of the Railway Recruitment Board. The government refused to concede to the demand to postpone the test as it would have derailed the entrance examination schedule for various courses, keeping in view the tests notified by national agencies.