TET results on July 1

The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which is mandatory for aspiring teachers, will be released on July 1.

The exam was conducted on June 12. Out of 3,51,468 registered candidates, 3,18,506 appeared for paper-I of the test. Similarly, 2,77,900 candidates registered, out of whom 2,51,070 appeared for the paper-II.

Candidates appearing for paper-I are eligible for teaching students from Classes 1 to 5 and paper-II is for those intending to teach students from Classes 6 to 8. Candidates have to appear for both the tests if they intend to teach from Class 1 to Class 8. The validity period is for life, the government said.