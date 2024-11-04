TET-2024-II announced, to be held in January 2025 

The Telangana government on Monday announced the dates for Teacher Eligibility Test– 2024-II, a first time for conducting the test twice in a year following the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recommendations.

The TET-2024-II will be conducted from January 1 to 20, 2025, in online mode as a computer-based test. According to TET chairperson E.V. Narsimha Reddy, aspiring candidates can start applying for the test from November 5 (Tuesday) till 20 (Wednesday). The detailed notification will also be made available on the official website: https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ from Tuesday.

The official communication also referred to the State’s job calendar issued early August which states the TET notification schedule for release in November and the test to be conducted in January. TET, the qualifying and mandatory test for appearing in teacher recruitment examinations, which was last conducted in March, saw registrations by over 2.86 lakh candidates. About 57,700 candidates qualified for paper-I and about 51,400 qualified for paper-II.

Twice a year

The initiative to conduct TET twice in a year is a recommendation by the NCTE, for providing greater flexibility and opportunities for candidates aspiring to acquire the TET certificate. As per the guidelines, there will be no restriction on the number of attempts to take the test, and candidates who have already qualified in the TET can reappear to improve their scores. The validity period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.

Earlier in March, while releasing the TET 2024 results, the government also reasoned that the Election Commission did not accept the decision to reduce TET application fee in view of the election code. However, the government, announcing relief for future candidates, had said that all candidates who remained unqualified in that TET could apply for the next TET without paying any fee.

