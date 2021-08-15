Tests drop by around 40,000

State registers 245 new COVID cases

Telangana witnessed a sharp drop in COVID cases on Sunday as tests came down by around 40,000. For the last one week, around 80,000 to 90,000 samples were being tested leading to detection of 450-500 cases.

However, only 50,126 samples were tested on Sunday (August 15) and 245 people tested positive. Such a low number of cases was last detected when the second wave was just showing signs in the middle of March this year.

Of the 245 new cases, the highest of 52 was from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 30 in Karimnagar, and 17 in Nalgonda. No COVID case was detected in Yadadri Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, and Kamareddy. One COVID patient died.

From March 2, 2020, to August 15 this year, over 2.33 crore samples were examined and 6,52,380 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 7,268 were active cases, 6,41,270 have recovered, and 3,842 have died.