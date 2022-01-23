Tests and COVID cases drop in TS

HYDERABAD

23 January 2022 23:55 IST

After four consecutive days of recording over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, Telangana recorded 3,603 virus cases on Sunday. Over one lakh samples were tested daily for the last few days. However, 93,397 tests were conducted on Sunday. One more COVID patient died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hospital bed occupancy continued to increase though the cases have dropped. The number of patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) has increased from 770 on Saturday to 800 on Sunday, and oxygen bed occupancy increased from 1,273 to 1,291.

The 3,603 fresh COVID cases include 1,421 from GHMC, 308 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 262 from Rangareddy, 150 from Hanamkonda, 98 from Karimnagar, and 96 from Mahbubnagar.

Advertising

Advertising

From March 2, 2020, to January 23 this year, a total of 3.13 crore samples were tested for COVID and 7,34,815 were detected with the virus.