Testing goes slack, caseload in TS sees little fluctuation

Telangana recorded 7,430 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a marginal drop from the previous day’s 7,754 cases.

Over the past three days, around 77,000 samples are being examined on a daily basis, keeping the cases in the 7,400-7,800 range. From April 8-24, over 1 lakh tests were being conducted per day. The highest of 10,122 infections were detected on April 26 when 99,638 samples were tested.

On April 28, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao claimed that the second wave was “stabilising” and the next three to four weeks were crucial to bring the situation under control. This led to doubts among people on how it was stabilising without many people observing COVID-appropriate behaviour and in the absence of any restriction on movement.

A closer look at the daily infection rate, however, shows that the cases are staying within a particular range due to fewer tests conducted. The daily test positivity rate, in fact, has been hovering around the 10%-mark for the past five days.

Of the 7,430 cases logged on Saturday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region saw the maximum number of infections at 1,546 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (533) and Rangareddy (437).

The everyday death toll continues to remain above 50. A total of 56 COVID patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

So far, the State has conducted 1.3 crore tests and the total case tally stands at 4,50,790.

The active cases have increased to 80,695 with 3,67,727 having recovered, and 2,368 dead.