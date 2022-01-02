Testing dips in Telangana, only 274 COVID cases logged

HYDERABAD

02 January 2022 21:27 IST

After recording over 300 COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days, the State recorded a lower caseload of 274 on Sunday as testing plummeted sharply.

Only 21,679 samples were tested on Sunday as compared to 28,886 tests on Saturday (317 positive cases) and 36,759 on Friday (311 cases).

Of the new 274 infections, the highest of 212 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 18 from Rangareddy and 17 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

One more COVID patient died on the day, taking the death toll to 4,030.

The State’s virus tally now stands at 6,82,489, of which 3,779 were active as of Sunday evening.

5 Omicron cases

Five more people were detected with Omicron, taking the new variant tally to 84. All of them are international passengers.

On the day, five more people with the variant recovered. With this, a total of 32 out of the 84 cases had recovered till Sunday night. Genome sequencing results of 30 samples were awaited.