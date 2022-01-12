Telangana

Testing, COVID cases up in Telangana

Telangana saw an increase in testing as well as new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as 90,021 samples were examined, leading to the detection of 2,319 cases. Results of 11,217 samples were awaited.

In the past three days (January 9 to 11), the daily caseload ranged between 1,600 and 2,000.

With the 2,319 new infections, the total cases in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic has crossed the 7-lakh mark. As of Wednesday evening, the tally stood at 7,00,094.

The fresh infections included 1,275 from Greater Hyderabad region, 234 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 173 from Rangareddy. Two more COVID patients died on the day, taking the toll to 4,047.

So far, a total of 3.03 crore samples have been tested. Of the total cases, 18,339 were active.

ICU admissions

A marginal rise has been noted in hospital bed occupancy. On Wednesday, a total of 455 ICU beds and 654 oxygen beds had been occupied by COVID patients. The numbers were around 430 and 600, respectively, two days earlier.


