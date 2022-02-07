Tested COVID-positive? Expert advises 10-day isolation

Attend office or travel only if negative with no symptoms, says IIPH director

With the Omicron variant continuing to dominate our lives, public health experts have suggested that those exposed to an infected individual are quarantined if they test negative, and isolated if they test positive, for a full period of five days in either case.

After that, they can mingle with others at home but should not step outside till 10 days. During this period, the infected persons should wear a well-fitting mask even at home,says director of Indian Institute of Public Health-Hyderabad (IIPH) G.V.S. Murthy in an exclusive interaction.

“If people have to go to the office or travel after five days, then they must get tested and travel only if they test negative and have no symptoms. Evidence shows that a 10-day threshold is safer for the rest of the family and community as it prevents transmission of the virus. Omicron spreads very rapidly and the infective period wanes off faster than the earlier variants. But having a uniform standardised protocol is important as the next variant may behave differently compared to Omicron,” he explains.

Testing and tracing

Dr. Murthy was quite emphatic that “testing and tracing” continue to remain important. Tracing is a challenge when there is community transmission with a highly infective virus as it may be difficult to pinpoint the source of infection. However, within closed families and communities, if a ‘primary’ case is detected without much delay, the rest of the family and community can be protected by isolating the first infectedindividual, he says.

Testing will help identify whether the individual is infected, especially since results are generally available within 24 hours. “We have to keep in mind that there may be vulnerable people like the elderly and those with co-morbidities in the house and measures to prevent transmission will help these individuals. Also, Delta is still seen and since this variant wreaked havoc in 2021, people should not take any chances,” he cautions.

Rich countries have not given up testing as in the United Kingdom, employees are advised to do a rapid antigen test before going to office, or twice a week. People with symptoms should definitely get tested at least once in the first 2-3 days to ascertain if they have COVID so that home isolation of those infected, and home quarantine of those exposed within the household, can be followed,he adds.

While “people must be encouraged to be responsible and keep gatherings small when meeting friends and family, and if meeting indoors, room should have ventilation,” his advice tothe authorities concerned is harp on preventive measures like mandatory wearingof face masks, hand hygiene and reducing social contact.