Test held for SCCL fitter trainee posts

A total of 2,297 candidates appeared for the written exam conducted by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at five designated examination centres in Kothagudem on Sunday for recruitment of 128 fitter trainee posts in the company to be filled with external candidates.

In all, a total of 387 candidates were absent for the exam, SCCL sources said.

SCCL Director (Finance, PAW) N Balram oversaw smooth conduct of the examination in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols amid tight security arrangements at the five examination centres in the coal town.

The results of the written test will be released on the company’s website www.scclmines.com and also displayed on notice board at the entrance of the company’s head office late on Sunday evening, sources added.

The written test was conducted in a foolproof and transparent manner, a press release issued by the SCCL said.