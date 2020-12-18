Teppotsavam to be within temple precincts

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

18 December 2020 21:12 IST

Devotees not to be allowed due to COVID threat

The mega annual religious events — the “teppotsavam” and the “uttara dwara darshanam” — will be held internally within the precincts of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple complex, devoid of devotees, on December 24 and 25 respectively.

A decision to this effect was taken by the temple authorities on Friday in view of the persistent threat of coronavirus pandemic, temple sources said.

This year the devotees will miss the opportunity to witness the spectacular teppotsavam (celestial boat ride) annually held with much pomp in the Godavari river in the temple town popularly known as “south Ayodhya.”

The “teppotsavam” will be conducted in the “makeshift small tank” at chitrakuta mandapam in the presence of the temple priests, Vedic pundits and the essential temple staff, sources added.

However, devotees will be allowed to have free/special darshan of the temple deity on the Vaikunta (Mukkoti) Ekadasi festival on December 25 in adherence to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The two holy events will be telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).