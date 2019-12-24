Teppotsavam at Bhadradi in deep waters?

The Irrigation Department has a tough task at hand to ensure smooth sailing for the boat to be used as ‘Hamsa Vahanam’ during the ensuing annual Teppotsavam in the Godavari on January 5, 2020, considering the declining water level in the river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

The water level is hovering around 5.5 feet, about one feet less than last year. The water level in the river during the same period last year was 6.7 feet, according to sources.

A 40-seater mechanised boat christened ‘Sriramulu’ was specially arranged for the Teppotsavam (celestial boat ride) by its owner, a devotee of Lord Rama, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The boat, which started sailing from Pocharam in Andhra Pradesh’s VR Puram mandal on Friday, reached Bhadrachalam on Sunday after getting stuck in heaps of sand that piled up in the river near the temple town, sources said.

The boat was brought to the ‘Pushkar bathing ghats’ on the banks of the Godavari in Bhadrachalam on Sunday afternoon only after the staff concerned removed the obstruction caused by sand heaps using earth-movers.

Plans are afoot to decorate the boat in the shape of a swan for the celestial boat ride of the presiding deity of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple — Lord Rama with His consort Sita — during the annual Teppotsavam (Float festival) in Bhadrachalam on January 5, ahead of Mukkoti Ekadasi festival slated for January 6.

The low water level in the Godavari has prompted the Irrigation officials to become more cautious to prevent any kind of obstructions to the celestial boat ride during Teppotsavam, which is less than a fortnight away.

Trial runs of the boat will be conducted in the next couple of days to ensure its smooth sailing during Teppotsavam, said H.V. Ramprasad, Executive Engineer, Medium Irrigation Project Division, Bhadrachalam.

There is a deep pond in the river bed, which is considered suitable for the celestial boat ride during Teppotsavam, he said, adding that all safety precautions, including provision of adequate life jackets, will be taken during the period to ensure smooth conduct of the annual event.