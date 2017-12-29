Teppotsavam, a true delight for devotees

A wave of religious fervour swept the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam as hordes of devotees witnessed the visual spectacle of the celestial boat ride of Lord Rama and his consort Sita in the tranquil waters of the Godavari late on Thursday evening.

Hamsa Vahanam, the brightly-lit boat decorated in the shape of a swan, with the processional idols on board, made five circular rounds in the Godavari. Photo-savvy devotees, cutting across age groups, vied with each other to capture the majestic Teppotsavam (float festival) on their smart phones.

Tens of thousands of devotees watched the celestial boat ride from vantage points all along the river banks, soaked in spiritual bliss.

The special boat carrying around 30 persons, including a group of priests and officials of the allied government departments besides the boat crew, cruised through the still waters of the river even as the glittering fireworks dazzled the skyline of the temple town.

The illuminated boat sailed through the placid waters for nearly an hour creating its mirror reflection in the still waters, much to the delight of the onlookers.

Earlier, the processional idols of Lord Rama and his consort Sita were brought to the banks of the river in an impressive ceremonial procession. Bhadrachalam MLA Sunnam Rajaiah, Principal District and Sessions Judge M. Lakshman, Khammam Zilla Parishad Chairperson G. Kavitha, Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Superintendent of Police Ambar Kishor Jha and others were present. Meanwhile, the police intensified surveillance through a wide network of CCTV cameras at the temple complex and elsewhere in the town to prevent untoward incidents during the Uttara Dwara Darshanam, the mega religious event, which is expected to draw devotees in hordes to the shrine on the occasion of Vaikuntha (Mukkoti) Ekadasi on Friday.