Budaga Jangam community members try to stop Harish Rao

Tension prevailed at Bejjanki mandal headquarters on Saturday when some persons from Budaga Jangam community tried to stop Minister T. Harish Rao during his visit on Saturday. They alleged that double bedroom houses were not allotted to them despite eligibility. They were taken into control by police and later released.

Some Congress leaders were also arrested and later released.