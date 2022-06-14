Tension prevails at Husnabad

Lathicharge on oustees at MLA camp office

Lathicharge on oustees at MLA camp office

Tension prevailed for several hours in Husnababad when oustees of Gudatipally tried to lay a siege to the camp office of MLA V. Satish Kumar but police stopped them. It was also alleged that some TRS activists who camped there came out and attacked the oustees.

Some oustees, particularly women, collapsed and were shifted to the government hospital for treatment. Police used lathis to control the agitating oustees. It was reported that some police personnel were also injured in the clashes. Oustees alleged that the police lathicharged them with sticks and pipes. Police tried to send away the oustees but in vain . Some youths were taken to the police stations, informed the agitators

A total bandh was observed at Husnabad Revenue Divisional headquarters on Tuesday protesting over the lathicharge against oustees of Gudatipally in Akkannapet madnal of Siddipet district in the wee hours of Monday.

In addition to oustees, opposition Congress gave a call for bandh. Even the locals extended support and voluntarily closed shops till afternoon.

The police, who acted with high temper a day before, allowed the oustees to hold rally, sing Batukamma songs as a group and to participate in the bandh.

CPI district unit and BJP has also extended support to the bandh.

In a related development, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Bakka Judson lodged a complaint with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday against the police for the incident.

“Tension prevailed at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district as land oustees of Gouravelli reservoir tried to stop work on the project demanding compensation and police resorted to lathicharge. It was unfortunate that the oustees are weeping with the government attitude. The police in large number were mobolised to prevent oustees from stopping the dry run of motors. Government should meet the demands of oustees before proceeding with project works,” said Mr. Judson in the complaint with NHRC.