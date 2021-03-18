Tension prevails at government hospital

Panchayat secretaries demand justice to colleague’s kin

Tension prevailed for sometime at government hospital in the district headquarters on Thursday when panchayat secretaries from across the district gathered and stopped the movement of ambulance carrying the mortal remains of their colleague Mangali Jagan, who had committed suicide on Wednesday, and demanded justice to the family of the deceased.

The agitating panchayat secretaries relented only after Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaparakash Reddy reached the spot and assured the agitating employees that he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and also raise the issue in the Assembly. The Legislator promised to extend financial assistance to the family of Jagan.

Mr. Jagan, who was working as panchayat secretary at Minpur, had ended his life at his house on Wednesday alleging that he was being harassed and not accorded due respect.

Body was shifted to government hospital at Sangareddy for postmortem. When officials tried to shift the body to his native place, panchayat secretaries from across the district gathered there in large number sat before the ambulance and stopped it. The agitating panchayat secretaries did not relent when Collector M. Hanumantha Rao visited the hospital and tried to convince them. They withdrew the agitation only after the MLA pacified them.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr Jayaprakash Reddy termed the death of the panchayat secretary a murder by the government. He wondered why the leaders of employees’ unions were absent when an employee ended his life.