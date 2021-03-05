Tension prevails at Etigaddakishtapur as BJP MLA, others arrested

Tension prevailed since morning at Etigaddakishtapur as large number of police were mobilised to prevent the agitating farmers.
The oustee are objecting the closure of road connecting Siddipet Town alleging that they will be forced to travel another 20 kilometers to reach the district headquarters.
Meanwhile, M. Raghunandan Rao, BJP MLA from Dubbak, who planned to visit Etigaddakishtapur was arrested by police at Venkatraopet and shifted to Jagadevpur police station.
The situation was tense from Thursday onwards when contractor closed the road connecting Siddipet and villagers objected stating that the court has directed the government not disconnect power, roads and water till all the oustees were shifted to Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony.
The contention of oustees was that the total compensation was not paid to them and how the officials could close the road and violate court orders
Late last night, Congress leaders Ch. Srinivas Reddy and some farmers of the village were arrested and were shited to Toguta police station.
