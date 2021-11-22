Telangana

Tension prevails at Siddipet as TRS party workers install KCR statue

Tension prevailed for sometime at the district headquarters town on the night of November 21 when some TRS party activists installed the statue of Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Lalkaman. The incident took place at midnight. Police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the statue to an undisclosed location.

Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress held protests in the night of November 21 forcing the police to act.

On the morning of November 22, the leaders organised to clean the area with milk. They demanded that those responsible must be arrested immediately.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 12:44:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tension-prevailed-at-siddipet-as-trs-party-workers-installed-kcr-statue/article37620669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY