Tension prevails at Siddipet as TRS party workers install KCR statue

Police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the statue to an undisclosed location

Tension prevailed for sometime at the district headquarters town on the night of November 21 when some TRS party activists installed the statue of Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Lalkaman. The incident took place at midnight. Police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the statue to an undisclosed location.

Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress held protests in the night of November 21 forcing the police to act.

On the morning of November 22, the leaders organised to clean the area with milk. They demanded that those responsible must be arrested immediately.