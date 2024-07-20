Tension prevailed at Hyderabad airport amid extended delays due to Microsoft outage

Tension prevailed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as the wearied passengers lost their patience about 12 hours after the Microsoft global outage.

Netizens took to X to share their plight from the airport. The boarding area could be seen flocked with stranded passengers, some of them waiting for as long as 12 hours. “Chaos at RGIA #Hyderabad Airport as Microsoft Outage disrupts Departures and Arrivals of #flights, as airlines struggle to provide services such as online booking, web check-ins and flight status updates,” a tweet read.

In the videos from the airport surfacing on social media sites, passengers lined up for an Indigo flight can be seen in a heated argument with their staff, questioning the continued delays.

The airline has seen at least 200 of its flights cancelled across the country, 36 of which from Hyderabad while many others took off with significant delays, an Indigo spokesperson informed. “Additional forces have been deployed to keep the situation under control. The airlines are having to issue written boarding passes, causing delays,” said Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh.

