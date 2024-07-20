ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevailed at Hyderabad airport amid extended delays due to Microsoft outage

Published - July 20, 2024 03:11 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tension prevailed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as the wearied passengers lost their patience about 12 hours after the Microsoft global outage.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Netizens took to X to share their plight from the airport. The boarding area could be seen flocked with stranded passengers, some of them waiting for as long as 12 hours. “Chaos at RGIA #Hyderabad Airport as Microsoft Outage disrupts Departures and Arrivals of #flights, as airlines struggle to provide services such as online booking, web check-ins and flight status updates,” a tweet read.

 In the videos from the airport surfacing on social media sites, passengers lined up for an Indigo flight can be seen in a heated argument with their staff, questioning the continued delays.

 The airline has seen at least 200 of its flights cancelled across the country, 36 of which from Hyderabad while many others took off with significant delays, an Indigo spokesperson informed.  “Additional forces have been deployed to keep the situation under control. The airlines are having to issue written boarding passes, causing delays,” said Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US