GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension prevailed at Hyderabad airport amid extended delays due to Microsoft outage

Published - July 20, 2024 03:11 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tension prevailed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as the wearied passengers lost their patience about 12 hours after the Microsoft global outage.

 Netizens took to X to share their plight from the airport. The boarding area could be seen flocked with stranded passengers, some of them waiting for as long as 12 hours. “Chaos at RGIA #Hyderabad Airport as Microsoft Outage disrupts Departures and Arrivals of #flights, as airlines struggle to provide services such as online booking, web check-ins and flight status updates,” a tweet read.

 In the videos from the airport surfacing on social media sites, passengers lined up for an Indigo flight can be seen in a heated argument with their staff, questioning the continued delays.

 The airline has seen at least 200 of its flights cancelled across the country, 36 of which from Hyderabad while many others took off with significant delays, an Indigo spokesperson informed.  “Additional forces have been deployed to keep the situation under control. The airlines are having to issue written boarding passes, causing delays,” said Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.