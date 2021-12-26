Tension over Revanth’s ‘Rachabanda’ at Erravalli

Congress, TRS cadres clash over the matter; police say there is no permission for the programme

Tension is building up at Erravalli in Murkook mandal of Siddipet district, with both the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the opposition Congress party mobilising their cadre for the proposed ‘Rachabanda’ programme by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy in the village on Monday.

The TPCC has announced the Rachabanda programme to interact with farmers to understand their problems in addition to exposing the ‘double standards’ of the TRS in the State and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre over paddy procurement from Telangana. Mr. Revanth Reddy has stated that the programme will be held in all Assembly constituencies of the State starting from Erravalli, the village in which the farm house of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is located.

Two days ago, Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratap Reddy held a programme in the village and announced that the programme will not be allowed to be held.

Some people in the village objected when District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Narsa Reddy visited the village on Saturday to examine a suitable place for the programme, while some welcomed it stating that every political party has a right to give their voice.

On Sunday, TRS and Congress leaders clashed with each other physically and police had to intervene and pacify both the groups. They raised slogans against each other. Mr. Narsa Reddy said that they would visit the village on Monday and conduct the programme wherever possible.

Police said that there was no permission to conduct Rachabanda programme in the village. Murkook Sub-Inspector Srisailam said that the government had prohibited all rallies and public meetings on orders of High Court till January 2.