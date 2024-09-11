ADVERTISEMENT

Tension over idol immersion in Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

Published - September 11, 2024 11:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Banners reading ‘No idol immersion on Tank Bund’ were put up along the road by the Hyderabad police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) as several devotees who arrived at Tank Bund with Ganesh idols for immersion were allegedly sent back by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banners reading ‘No idol immersion on Tank Bund’ were put up along the road by the Hyderabad police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also read | HC closes plea to re-open contempt case for not enforcing order on PoP idol immersion

This came as per the order passed by Telangana High Court in 2021, banning immersion of POP (plaster of Paris) idols in Hussain Sagar. Devotees from various parts of the city thronged the Tank Bund stretch and were seen leaving their idols on the boundary wall or parapet of the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

However local groups responsible for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival in the city do not seem convinced of the restrictions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the issue, General Secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi Bhagwant Rao said, “No court or government can stop me from my birth right of immersing idols in the Hussain Sagar. Ganesh idols have always been immersed in water bodies even before Independence and that will continue.”

According to the Dommalaguda Police, peace prevailed in the area as no devotees arrived on Tuesday. “Some individuals arrived on Monday evening with small idols, however they were asked to wait until the High Court order came in. After the order was passed, no such issue was observed. We have not made any preventive detention either,” Inspector D. Srinivas Reddy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US