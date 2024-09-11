Tension over idol immersion in Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

Tension prevailed on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) as several devotees who arrived at Tank Bund with Ganesh idols for immersion were allegedly sent back by the police.

Banners reading ‘No idol immersion on Tank Bund’ were put up along the road by the Hyderabad police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This came as per the order passed by Telangana High Court in 2021, banning immersion of POP (plaster of Paris) idols in Hussain Sagar. Devotees from various parts of the city thronged the Tank Bund stretch and were seen leaving their idols on the boundary wall or parapet of the lake.

However local groups responsible for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival in the city do not seem convinced of the restrictions.

Speaking on the issue, General Secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi Bhagwant Rao said, “No court or government can stop me from my birth right of immersing idols in the Hussain Sagar. Ganesh idols have always been immersed in water bodies even before Independence and that will continue.”

According to the Dommalaguda Police, peace prevailed in the area as no devotees arrived on Tuesday. “Some individuals arrived on Monday evening with small idols, however they were asked to wait until the High Court order came in. After the order was passed, no such issue was observed. We have not made any preventive detention either,” Inspector D. Srinivas Reddy said.