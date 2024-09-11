GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension over idol immersion in Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

Banners reading ‘No idol immersion on Tank Bund’ were put up along the road by the Hyderabad police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Published - September 11, 2024 11:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) as several devotees who arrived at Tank Bund with Ganesh idols for immersion were allegedly sent back by the police.

Banners reading ‘No idol immersion on Tank Bund’ were put up along the road by the Hyderabad police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also read | HC closes plea to re-open contempt case for not enforcing order on PoP idol immersion

This came as per the order passed by Telangana High Court in 2021, banning immersion of POP (plaster of Paris) idols in Hussain Sagar. Devotees from various parts of the city thronged the Tank Bund stretch and were seen leaving their idols on the boundary wall or parapet of the lake.

However local groups responsible for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival in the city do not seem convinced of the restrictions.

Speaking on the issue, General Secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi Bhagwant Rao said, “No court or government can stop me from my birth right of immersing idols in the Hussain Sagar. Ganesh idols have always been immersed in water bodies even before Independence and that will continue.”

According to the Dommalaguda Police, peace prevailed in the area as no devotees arrived on Tuesday. “Some individuals arrived on Monday evening with small idols, however they were asked to wait until the High Court order came in. After the order was passed, no such issue was observed. We have not made any preventive detention either,” Inspector D. Srinivas Reddy said.

Published - September 11, 2024 11:19 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.