Tension over disputed land

SURYAPET

08 February 2021 00:42 IST

BJP activists damage fenced property of an alleged encroacher of tribal land

High tension was witnessed at Gurrambodu thanda of Pedaveedu in Mattampally mandal on Sunday when charged activists of Bharatiya Janata Party tried to destruct the fenced property of an alleged encroacher of tribal land.

The activists along with aggrieved locals uprooted the fence posts, destroyed the metal shed on the premises, even as the police ran in every direction to neutralise the situation.

The fury continued as the disorderly crowd carried sticks and pelted stones.

Police resorted to baton charge when the situation went out of control. This was when Kodad DSP Raghu and Huzurnagar police officers were outnumbered by the armed groups and received injuries.

One of the police officials who had received bleeding head injury was taken for emergency care, while some officials armed themselves with batons and a few video-recorded the exploded situation.

The tension at the site at Gurrambodu thanda was over ownership disputes relating to survey number 540, where oustees of Nagarjunasagar project were allotted land several decades ago. Most of them, settled over two decades, are in possession of the land, or use them for agriculture and claim ownership vide corresponding documents.

Of the total 1,870 acres in the survey number, the current dispute is over 520 acres, of which 120 acres was taken back by the government after conducting surveys and initiating disciplinary action against erring Revenue officials in the mandal.

However, about 400 acres of the remaining land, according to documents, belong to a person from Kurnool. And to guard it, the owner had wire-fenced the whole property and a metal shed was erected on the premises for security purposes.

Although Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders earlier conducted meetings here with the tribals, even as allegations are rife that some of the two parties’ leaders supported the alleged encroachers, the events did not turn violent.

Moreover, groups of active and protesting locals have been victims of private bouncers and security guards who had set up their own posts on the vast land.

The tension on Sunday broke out just before the high-voltage BJP Girijana Bharosa Yatra, led by its State chief Bandi Sanjay and two legislators Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao.