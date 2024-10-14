GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tension in Warangal as followers of Minister Konda, MLA Revuri clash

Published - October 14, 2024 12:53 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for some time as followers of Minister of Forests and Environment Konda Surekha and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy clashed over the omission of the latter’s photo in flex banners at Dharmaram village wishing people on the occasion of Dasara on Sunday.

Angered by the exclusion, Mr. Revuri’s supporters allegedly tore down several flexes, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. During the clash, a few individuals sustained injuries.

Following the altercation, Geesugonda police took some of those involved into custody. However, accusing the police of showing bias, Minister Konda’s followers staged a protest at Dharmaram and blocked the Warangal-Narsampet highway, demanding the release of those detained.

On learning of the incident, Ms. Surekha rushed to the Geesugonda police station, where she confronted the police officials about the arrests and demanded action against the officers involved. Her arrival, accompanied by a large number of supporters, created a tense atmosphere at the station, with activists chanting slogans in her favour.

As the situation escalated, Warangal Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha intervened, assuring the Minister of a fair investigation into the issue. This assurance eased tensions, and Ms. Surekha eventually left the station with her followers. Meanwhile, a video showing sitting in the SHO’s chair at the police station has since gone viral on social media platforms.

