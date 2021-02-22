Telangana

Tension in village after youth dies in clashes

Tension prevailed at Gaddipally village of Garidepally mandal in the district on Monday with the death of a youth, following clashes between members of two groups the previous night.

The victim was identified as B. Ajith, a degree student. According to information, both Ajith and another Sai were friends in the past, but they had turned rivals after a police complaint over a vehicle damage.

On Sunday, after 11 p.m., the two youths along with their friends reportedly got into a fight and Ajith suffered knife injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Aggrieved locals organised a protest and rasta roko with the victim’s body. Police launched an investigation and stepped up vigil at the village.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021

