Telangana

Tension in tribal village over ‘podu land’

Tension broke out at Chetti Ramavaram Tanda village in the Ramavaram forest range in Sujathanagar mandal after an altercation between a group of local tribal farmers and a team of Forest department personnel over a ‘podu land’ issue.

According to sources, the incident occurred when some aggrieved tribal farmers put up resistance to the attempts by the Forest staff to take up plantation drive near the village in Ramavaram reserve forest area on Thursday afternoon.

Tense situation prevailed for sometime as a group of tribal farmers took the forest staff to task charging the latter with attacking several women farmers and inflicting injuries on them for resisting their attempts to raise plantations in the lands, which they termed as their ‘podu lands’.

However, the Forest officials concerned rejected their claims over the “forest lands” and rebutted the charges against the forest staff terming them as “baseless.”

Both the aggrieved tribal farmers and the forest field staff filed complaints against each other at the local police station.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 10:13:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tension-in-tribal-village-over-podu-land/article36763893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY