Tension in Secunderabad over idol desecration at Muthyalamma temple

This incident comes just two days after another place of worship was desecrated in Hyderabad.

Published - October 14, 2024 04:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Unknown persons vandalised the statue of Muthyalamma in Secunderabad on October 14, 2024.

Unknown persons vandalised the statue of Muthyalamma in Secunderabad on October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Tensions escalated in Secunderabad on Monday (October 14, 2024) morning after the alleged vandalism and desecration at the Muthyalamma temple located near the clock tower. Locals, outraged by the incident, apprehended one suspect and handed him over to the police.

The local residents who were alerted by a loud noise during the wee hours of Monday (October 14, 2024), rushed to the temple and caught one of the culprits. He was detained by police later. CCTV footage from the precincts showed a person kicking the main gate and entering the temple. “He was thrashed by the locals before we could take him into custody. He is undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital. A case will be booked,” said an officer from the Market police of Hyderabad. “The reason and motive are yet to be ascertained. We will be taking his statement and booking a case as per the law,” added the officer.

A large number of residents gathered near the temple, demanding justice for the sacrilege. The Hyderabad city police deployed over 100 policemen on the ground to provide bandobast as politicians started visiting the public gathered to protest against the vandals. BJP leaders, including Madhavi Latha were detained. 

Meanwhile,  Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited the temple and condemned the act. He alleged that certain individuals are deliberately trying to create communal tensions in Hyderabad. Telangana BJP spokesperson Tulla Veerender Goud echoed Mr. Reddy’s sentiments. He urged the government to take swift action and arrest the culprits. Former minister and BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav also visited the temple to express solidarity with the affected community.

Meanwhile, the city police detained BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh under house arrest to prevent him from reaching Secunderabad. 

This incident comes just two days after another place of worship was desecrated in Hyderabad. On October 12, a man was arrested for damaging the idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja pandal. The police however stated that he was mentally challenged. 

Telangana / Hyderabad / religion and belief

