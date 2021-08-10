Tension in Sangareddy village over man’s death

SANGAREDDY

10 August 2021 20:56 IST

Tension prevailed at Peddareddypet in Pulkal mandal on Tuesday as a man belonging to a minority community injured in clash in the village succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital. As a precautionary measure, police clamped prohibitory orders in the village.

According to Pulak Sub-Inspector Naga Lakshmi, there was clash in the village on Monday between Kothakota Shekhar and Mohammad Mahaboob over a piece of land. In a fit of rage Shekhar assulted Mahaboob. The latter who was injured in the attack died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. This led to minor tension in the village. As a precautionary measure, police imposed Section 144 and brought the situation under control.

