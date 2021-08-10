Telangana

Tension in Sangareddy village over man’s death

Tension prevailed at Peddareddypet in Pulkal mandal on Tuesday as a man belonging to a minority community injured in clash in the village succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital. As a precautionary measure, police clamped prohibitory orders in the village.

According to Pulak Sub-Inspector Naga Lakshmi, there was clash in the village on Monday between Kothakota Shekhar and Mohammad Mahaboob over a piece of land. In a fit of rage Shekhar assulted Mahaboob. The latter who was injured in the attack died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. This led to minor tension in the village. As a precautionary measure, police imposed Section 144 and brought the situation under control.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 8:57:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tension-in-sangareddy-village/article35841874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY