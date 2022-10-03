Tension in Nalgonda as workers pelt stones against each other 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension broke out in Nalgonda town on Sunday as local and migrant labour workers pelted stones against each other over competition for works and corresponding wage rates.

The incident took place near Bhaskar Talkies in the town, the usual ‘labour adda’ where workers and contractors find work on demand-and-supply basis.

According to aggrieved local workers, they are losing out on daily work as migrant workers, such as from Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana, are immediate choice of contractors as they choose to work for lower wages, and sometimes half the usual daily labour charges.

The Bhaskar Talkies junction is the adda where labourers for a range of works, in the fields, construction, plumbing, cleaning, shifting and other mechanical work, are found.

The incident on Sunday turned violent when both sides argued over the rates. Several persons received minor injuries and vehicle windshields were damaged as workers pelted stones and threw sticks against each other on the road.

Nalgonda police has opened a probe.