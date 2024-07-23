ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Moinabad after demolition of centuries old Qutb Shahi era mosque

Published - July 23, 2024 12:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Tension prevailed in Moinabad’s Chilkur after a centuries old Qutb Shahi era mosque was razed to ground late on Monday.

According to Moinabad Inspector three individuals, including the construction vehicle driver and a realtor, have been booked. “The mosque spread across four guntas was part of a 14-acre private land which was sold to a private company. During the clean-up of the land, the centuries-old mosque was demolished. As per the revenue records, it has been identified as Waqf land and immediate action was initiated for reconstruction of the mosque,” the official said. Waqf land is State land dedicated for religious and charitable purposes or pious endowments. 

Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Azmathullah Hussaini, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig and officials of Minority Welfare Department visited the spot after locals lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police. Meanwhile, community members gathered to offer prayers, the official further informed.  

The driver was arrested on Monday night and the construction vehicle was seized by the Moinabad police. Efforts are underway to trace and nab the land owner and others involved in the case.  

A case has been booked under Sections 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 324 (4 and 5) (mischief causing loss), 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 300 (disturbing religious assembly) r/w Section 3 (Mischief causing damage to public property) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

