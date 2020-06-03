Tension in Godavarikhani, daylong talks with unions

Tension prevailed at the Singareni Area hospital in Godavarikhani coal belt on Wednesday following the family members and relatives of the contract workers who were killed in an explosion at OCP-1 refusing to take the bodies even after completion of post-mortem.

Several relatives of the deceased workers along with trade union leaders and coal miners of the Ramagundam region assembled at the Area hospital and staged a dharna demanding the government to provide compensation of ₹1 crore to each bereaved family and employment to one member of a family. All the OB (over burden) earth works were stalled at all OCPs in the region and the regular staff of OCP-1 abstained from work to extend solidarity with the bereaved family.

After day-long discussions between the trade unions and the management led by Singareni Director Chandrashekhar and other general managers, the management finally agreed to provide compensation of ₹40 lakh each to the bereaved family and employment to one of the family members. The injured persons would be also provided compensation as per the Compensation Act.

Earlier in the day, the Sinagareni management convened a meeting with all trade unions on the compensation issue. Though the trade unions were firm on their demand ₹1 crore and employment, the Singareni management assured to provide outsourcing employment. The unions however demanded regular employment as the mishap occurred due to the negligence of the management. Ramagundam legislator Korukanti Chander, ZP chairman Putta Madhukar also held consultations with the SCCL management on the compensation issue. The police had a tough time in controlling the agitated coal miners at the the hospital.

TPCC working president Batti Vikramarka, Manthani legislator D Sridhar Babu and CPI national secretary K Narayana also visited the hospital to console the bereaved family. INTUC leader Janak Prasad, BMS leader Kengerla Mallaiah, AITUC leader Gattaiah, HMS leader Riyaz Ahmed, IFTU leader Srinivas, INTUC leader Janak Prasad and others were also present.

Following the acceptance of the compensation of ₹40 lakh, the relatives took the bodies from the hospital and performed the last rites in the evening.