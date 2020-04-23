Tension in Bhainsa over imposition of curfew regulations

There was tension in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town in Nirmal district late on Wednesday night when authorities tried to impose curfew regulations in the old parts of the town. Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, who was visiting the town to inspect barricading of the lanes and bylanes found youth out of their homes without any purpose and asked them go inside their homes.

He asked policemen at the nearby picket to do so in order to effectively control the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Protest after youth caned

According to sources, a couple of youths were caned near their house in Kunta area which set their mother protesting and people from the locality gathering.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju, who was at Mancherial chowrasta in Nirmal town rushed to Bhainsa with force. He and DSP K. Narsing Rao summoned community elders, councillors and others and impressed upon them that the restrictions were related with controlling COVID-19 spread and they should cooperate with authorities. This resulted in easing of the tension.