Tension grips Agency areas

Police intensify outreach activities in border mandals

Tension gripped the forest region in Bhadrachalam Agency bordering Chhattisgarh as the shadow of Maoist violence looms large on the eve of Bharat Bandh called by the CPI (Maoist) in protest against the Operation “Samadhan-Prahar” on April 26.

As the Maoists violence continued unabated in their strongholds in the adjoining south Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, the Bhadrachalam sub-division police intensified anti-Maoist operations in the forest fringe areas dotting the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border to tackle any eventuality.

The Bhadrachalam police adopted a multi-pronged strategy to prevent a Maoist resurgence in remote tribal pockets of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency.

The police intensified the outreach activities in the border mandals by organising sports tournaments for local youth and distributing water filters to Adivasis living in interior habitations in Charla and Dummugudem mandals in the last three months.

Water filters were distributed under the supervision of SP Sunil Dutt based on assessment of needs of local Adivasi communities. The move was aimed at weaning away the tribal youth from the influence of Maoists, sources said.