ADVERTISEMENT

Tension during Yatra 2 screening at Hyderabad multiplex

February 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The screening of the movie Yatra 2 was halted at Prasads Multiplex after a clash broke out between two groups watching the film on Thursday morning.

The Saifabad police said about 10-12 Jana Sena activists allegedly entered the movie theatre and picked up an argument with a group. “The argument escalated into a clash and the screening was halted by the management,” said the police, adding that cases are being registered. 

The manager of Prasads, Venkat Prasad, said it was a 11.30 a.m. show and the group, who booked tickets, entered about 15 minutes after the film started. He said that the theatre staff removed the group and that the movie resumed around noon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, released on Thursday, explores the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US