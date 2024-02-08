GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension during Yatra 2 screening at Hyderabad multiplex

February 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The screening of the movie Yatra 2 was halted at Prasads Multiplex after a clash broke out between two groups watching the film on Thursday morning.

The Saifabad police said about 10-12 Jana Sena activists allegedly entered the movie theatre and picked up an argument with a group. “The argument escalated into a clash and the screening was halted by the management,” said the police, adding that cases are being registered. 

The manager of Prasads, Venkat Prasad, said it was a 11.30 a.m. show and the group, who booked tickets, entered about 15 minutes after the film started. He said that the theatre staff removed the group and that the movie resumed around noon.

The movie, released on Thursday, explores the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.