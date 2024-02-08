Tension during Yatra 2 screening at Hyderabad multiplex

February 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The screening of the movie Yatra 2 was halted at Prasads Multiplex after a clash broke out between two groups watching the film on Thursday morning.

The Saifabad police said about 10-12 Jana Sena activists allegedly entered the movie theatre and picked up an argument with a group. “The argument escalated into a clash and the screening was halted by the management,” said the police, adding that cases are being registered.

The manager of Prasads, Venkat Prasad, said it was a 11.30 a.m. show and the group, who booked tickets, entered about 15 minutes after the film started. He said that the theatre staff removed the group and that the movie resumed around noon.

The movie, released on Thursday, explores the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.