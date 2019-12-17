Tension continues over realtor’s murder

Tension continued at Bheemgal municipal town since the last 24 hours following the murder of a realtor, M.A. Khaleem, by one Rade Balaram at the latter’s poultry farm at Babapur on Monday morning.

The accused, who surrendered after committing the crime along with the sickle used for hacking Khaleem to death, is in police custody.

A large posse of policemen led by Armoor ACP Raghu was deployed in the town and Babapur to avoid any untoward incident.

The victim’s family members and relatives staged a protest with his body in front of the tahsildar office, demanding justice and immediate punishment of the accused.

They also damaged Balram’s house and set it ablaze. The protesters even threw stones at the police.

According to the police, a dispute over 23 guntas of land in Survey No. 33 on Velpur Road between the victim and the accused led to the murder. The dispute has been continuing for a decade, police said.

On Monday, Balram invited Khaleem to his poultry farm on the Babapur outskirts in the name of a settlement. He then sprinkled chilly powder in his eyes and inflicted multiple deep injuries on his chest and neck with a sickle. Khaleem died on the spot.