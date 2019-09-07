Tension at Yadadri as leaders continue protest

Tension prevailed at Yadagirigutta all along Saturday, with large groups of BJP, Congress, CPI and Hindutva groups in protest mode, following the controversial carvings on the Yadadri temple pillars.

Unlike on Friday, the police of Yadagirigutta and Bhongir were present in strength en route the main temple, with barricades and checkposts put up even at Raigiri, 5 km away.

Protesting members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal and political parties were taken away in vehicles by the reserve police and released much later.

At least 120 members of the VHP, who made it to the ghat road, were stopped by the police. They, however, continued to stage protest by singing devotional songs at the spot.

According to Bhongir DCP K. Narayana Reddy, there was intelligence that a few leaders were out to cause law and order problem at the hill shrine.

Preventive custody

“We have allowed leaders from all parties and limited the number of followers for security reasons. In all, 28 members were taken into preventive custody for causing public inconvenience,” he said, and clarified that the police had not resorted to lathicharge.

Goshamahal legislator Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, who was here to mark his protest, offered prayers at the Balalayam, inspected the pillar carvings and later addressed the media.

According to him, the BJP leaders would wait for a week for the Yadadri Temple Development Authority to erase the carvings, failing which they would call upon all Hinduwadis to launch an agitation.

State BJP president K. Laxman said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government had committed “a criminal act” and hurt the sentiments of all Hindus. “This is a deliberate act. What do the carvings of KCR, the car and the Charminar, symbol of another religion, indicate? Will they do it in the sanctum sanctorum?” he asked.

Mr. Laxman also condemned the police restrictions on devotees’ access to the temple. He said the party State leadership would deliberate on the issue and draw its future course of action.