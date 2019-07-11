Tension at Tara College as police arrest students, seize buses

Tension prevailed at Tara Degree College on Thursday when police arrested some student leaders and shifted buses meant to ferry students to meet higher officials in Hyderabad.

Demanding the continuation of PG centre at the college, students were agitating for the past few days. Local MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has extended support to their agitation. They had planned a visit to Hyderabad to meet higher officials and some buses were arranged.

However, police mobilised huge force and shifted the buses to the police station. District Congress Committee president T. Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy and Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy were expected to reach there.