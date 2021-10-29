Tension prevails at Siddipet

SIDDIPET

29 October 2021 23:16 IST

BJP cadre prevented from entering Collectorate

Tension prevailed in the district headquarters on Friday when BJP workers tried to force their entry into Collectorate and police prevented them. About 50 party workers were arrested and later released by the police.

The BJP had called for ‘Collectorate Muttadi’ programme against the comments made by Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy that he would not care even the orders of Supreme Court once any shop was closed for selling paddy seed. This had created controversy and BJP leader M. Raghunandan Rao called for the protest.

Police made house-arrest of Mr. Raghunadan Rao at Gachibowli in the morning besides taking into custody BJP workers at several places in the district, including Mirdoddi, Dubbak and Siddipet. Though police made security arrangements, about 50 BJP workers tried to enter the Collectorate. All of them were arrested, shifted to various police stations and later released.

