Tension at Sangareddy hospital after boy’s death

March 14, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
Inconsolable parents of the boy who died while being shifted from a private hospital in Sangareddy to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Inconsolable parents of the boy who died while being shifted from a private hospital in Sangareddy to Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

Tension prevailed at a private hospital here on Tuesday following the death of seven-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment there. Parents and relatives of the boy alleged doctors’ negligence as the reason.

According to sources, the boy from Tallapally village was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems, five days ago. On Monday evening, doctors informed the parents to shift the boy to Hyderabad as his condition was deteriorating. He died on the way to Hyderabad.

Alleging medical negligence, relatives of the boy staged a dharna demanding that the licence of the doctor be revoked and the hospital sealed.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.

