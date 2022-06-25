Tension at Prajwala rehab home in Amangal 

Tension prevailed at Prajwala, rehabilitation home for trafficked victims, in Amangal on Friday as several inmates protested lack of facilities and visits by families.

They argued that people who violated them were free in society, but they, the rescued victims, have been confined to homes.

The rehabilitation home, reportedly, has about 80 women, including those belonging to other nationalities.

In the protest, they attacked the local security guard and tried fleeing from the home, and when obstructed they resorted to stone pelting. The Amangal police, supported by nearby units and locals from the village, were able to restrain the protesters a little later. On Saturday, some of the women at the home in Amangal were shifted to a facility in Hyderabad.