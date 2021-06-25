Tension at NSP canal area over demolition

Tension broke out at Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) canal bund area in Division 20 of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits on Friday when a group of BJP cadres tried to stall a demolition drive by the Revenue staff to remove what the latter called “illegal structures” on the Nagarjunasagar Project lands.

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists led by the BJP Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy along with some aggrieved local dwellers allegedly attempted to block a JCB machine from carrying out the demolition drive at the site.

As mild tension gripped the area, the police whisked the protesters away to the three town police station and let them off later.

In a statement, Mr Sridhar Reddy alleged that the demolition drive was arbitrary and uncalled for as it entailed rendering several poor families of the locality homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aggrieved local dwellers had earlier approached the statutory bodies including the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) seeking regularisation of their houses constructed on NSP lands.

The officials concerned did not heed to the requests of the poor families to spare roof over their heads, he alleged, reiterating his charge that a building constructed by a private educational institution on the Nagarjunasagar Project lands was regularised in the past.

“This is nothing but double standards,” Mr Reddy charged.