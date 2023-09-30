Tension at Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s camp office as bike-borne youth raise anti-BJP slogans

September 30, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

A tense situation prevailed at the camp office of BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the town on Friday afternoon when around 50 bike-borne youths, reportedly owing allegiance to the AIMIM, created a commotion by raising ‘anti-BJP’ slogans.

The incident sparked mild tension in the area as the BJP cadre rushed to the spot on hearing the news. The motorcycle-borne youths left the place a short while later, sources said. Police stepped up vigil at the camp office following the incident.

The camp office staff reportedly apprised Mr.Sanjay, who is presently in New Delhi, about the incident over phone.

Terming the incident as a ‘provocative act’ to trigger communal disharmony, BJP district president G.Krishna Reddy alleged that the AIMIM cadre went berserk and caused a commotion in front of Mr.Sanjay’s camp office. They had resorted to similar unruly acts by hurling stones at the MP’s camp office with the patronage of the ruling BRS party in the past, he charged.

The BJP district committee will hold demonstrations in the mandal headquarters towns across the district on Saturday in protest against the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP local leaders submitted a memorandum to Karimnagar Police Commissioner L.Subbarayudu here on Friday evening seeking action against the ‘trouble-makers’. In the memorandum, they alleged that the AIMIM cadre went berserk, kicking the main gate of the MP’s camp office and raising anti-national slogans. They urged the police commissioner to take stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the Karimnagar II Town police registered a case against those who created a commotion outside the Karimnagar MP’s camp office under Section 290 (public nuisance), Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant sections of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the BJP local leaders.