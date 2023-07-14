ADVERTISEMENT

Tension at Kallakal as officials raze illegal constructions

July 14, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - MEDAK

Villagers protested over the demolition, alleging that the buildings are being demolished without any notice.

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for sometime at Kallakal village in Manoharabad mandal of Medak district on Friday, when the district Collector Rajarshi Shah directed the officials to dismantle all the illegal constructions in the village. The villagers protested over the demolition, alleging that the buildings are being demolished without any notice.

Former MLA and Siddipet District Congress Committee (DCC) president Narsa Reddy, who is on Aatma Gourava Yatra in surrounding villages, reached Kallakal with Congress activists and entered into heated arguments with the officials over the demolition. They raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US