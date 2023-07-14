Tension at Kallakal as officials raze illegal constructions

July 14, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - MEDAK

Tension prevailed for sometime at Kallakal village in Manoharabad mandal of Medak district on Friday, when the district Collector Rajarshi Shah directed the officials to dismantle all the illegal constructions in the village. The villagers protested over the demolition, alleging that the buildings are being demolished without any notice.

Former MLA and Siddipet District Congress Committee (DCC) president Narsa Reddy, who is on Aatma Gourava Yatra in surrounding villages, reached Kallakal with Congress activists and entered into heated arguments with the officials over the demolition. They raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.