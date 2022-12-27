Tension at Gujjakunta village in Siddipet district

December 27, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Tension prevailed for the past 24 hours at Gurjjakunta village in Cheryal mandal of Siddipet district where the ZPTC member S. Mallesham was killed brutally by some unidentified persons.

Mallesham was attacked with sharp weapons while he was on morning walk in the village in the early hours of Monday and he died while being shifted to a hospital at Hyderabad after first aid at Siddipet.

The body was handed over to family members in the evening, the same day. They squatted before the house of Satyanarayana, vice president of the village, whom they suspected to be one of the accused in the murder incident. Police had a tough time in pacifying them and removing them from the protest site.

On Tuesday morning while others were busy with making arrangements of last rites for Mallesham, some villagers attacked the houses of Anil and Chandrakanth, damaged them and tried to burn two cars and a tractor parked before their houses. With difficulty, police were able to bring the situation under control and it was stated that there was no one in the two houses when the attack took place. Later the last rites were performed with police security.

MAL M. Yadagiri Reddy, Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma and other participated in the last writes.

Ms. Swapna, wife of Mallesham, expressed doubt over the role of Anil and Chandrakanth in the murder and demanded action against the culprits.

Locals informed that Mallesham was very helpful to every one and they could not digest his murder.

As a precautionary measure heavy police force was deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

It was stated that about six persons were taken into custody by the police, but they were not confirming it.

“Funeral of Mallesham was completed in the village peacefully. The accused are in custody and further details will be revealed once the investigation was completed,” Ms. Swetha, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, said.